CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $630,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after buying an additional 907,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after buying an additional 836,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,741,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.36 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

