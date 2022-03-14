CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 4,313 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $64,365,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $20,750,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $12,686,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $120.65 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average of $149.40.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.