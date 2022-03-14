CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 556 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223,926 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

