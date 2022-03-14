Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 414 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,207 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,280 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% during the third quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after purchasing an additional 548,071 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 369,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.26 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.