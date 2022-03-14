Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fiverr International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 531.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 40.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 309.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $63.28 on Monday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

