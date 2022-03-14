Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AppLovin were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,715,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

APP opened at $44.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion and a PE ratio of 636.43. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.