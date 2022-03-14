Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 539,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 23.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.74. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Vivint Smart Home Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.