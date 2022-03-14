Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sprague Resources were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $16.80 on Monday. Sprague Resources LP has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $440.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.4338 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -71.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

About Sprague Resources (Get Rating)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.