Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 183 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 307.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 64.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 40,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 61.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after buying an additional 139,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 45.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE opened at $75.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

