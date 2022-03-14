Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 41.0% in February

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $885.50.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

