Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Castlight Health stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Castlight Health by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,030,548 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,058,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

