Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $781.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 253,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 229,567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177,246 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 571,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 166,929 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

