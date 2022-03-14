Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,031 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 19,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $214.83 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.56.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

