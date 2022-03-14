CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.59. 48,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,948. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

