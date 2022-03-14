Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, November 28th.

Shares of Centogene stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. 10,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -1.65. Centogene has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Centogene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 258,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Centogene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Centogene by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 73,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Centogene by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centogene by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

