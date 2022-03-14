Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, November 28th.

Get Centogene alerts:

Shares of Centogene stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. 10,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -1.65. Centogene has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1,026.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period.

Centogene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.