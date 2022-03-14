Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 700 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $123.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $130.55. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

