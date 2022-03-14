Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $445,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

