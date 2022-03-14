Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $94,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

DVY stock opened at $123.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

