Central Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.37 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.
