CertiK (CTK) Price Up 4.3% This Week

CertiK (CTK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002878 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $80.22 million and approximately $14.80 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.11 or 0.06522004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,448.53 or 0.99873003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040416 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,571,745 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

