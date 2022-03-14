ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. 101,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,208. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

