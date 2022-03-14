ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. 101,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,208. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 2.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.
ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChampionX (CHX)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.