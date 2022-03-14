Chan W. Lee Sells 1,595 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $134,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 689,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $81.28 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

