Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CMCM stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

