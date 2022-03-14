ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) to post sales of $28.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $54.11 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $10.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $93.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.96 million to $153.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $232.53 million, with estimates ranging from $78.86 million to $580.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,147. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

