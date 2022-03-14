Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

