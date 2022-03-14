Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.