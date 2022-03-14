Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Chewy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Chewy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Chewy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.35. 53,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,504. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,962.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

