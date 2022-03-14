Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.62

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.62 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 138291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Get Chewy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,879.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.