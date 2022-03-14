Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells $94,449.68 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CB stock opened at $201.91 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after acquiring an additional 166,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

