Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells $94,449.68 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CB stock opened at $201.91 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.98.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after acquiring an additional 166,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
