Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.18 on Monday, reaching $205.09. 36,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,235. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

