Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $404,247. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $201.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.98. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

