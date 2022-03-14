Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the February 13th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE CIAN remained flat at $$3.40 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25. Cian has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $18.71.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIAN. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
