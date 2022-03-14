CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CIMDF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.
About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (Get Rating)
