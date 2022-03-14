CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE CIR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 80,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,261. The firm has a market cap of $477.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

