Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after acquiring an additional 341,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

