Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 404.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,897,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,657,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select International ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,826,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of DINT stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Davis Select International ETF has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

