Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 473.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,727 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 212.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

