Citigroup Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $156.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,827,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

