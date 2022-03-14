Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,926 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of CFG opened at $46.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

