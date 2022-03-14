City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in City Office REIT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

