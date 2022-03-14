CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CKX Lands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CKX stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,749. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.15.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

