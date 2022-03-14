Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,149,000 after buying an additional 807,202 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Infosys by 2.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,750,000 after acquiring an additional 617,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Infosys by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,585 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Shares of INFY opened at $24.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

