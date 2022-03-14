Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,387.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $41.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

