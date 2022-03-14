Clear Street Markets LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $182.15 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.44 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.47 and a 200-day moving average of $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

