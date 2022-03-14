Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 808 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,723,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $178.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.