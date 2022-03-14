Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.06. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 101,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clene by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clene by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Clene by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clene by 575.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

