Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.06. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.
In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 101,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
CLNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.
About Clene (Get Rating)
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.
