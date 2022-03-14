CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Head to Head Survey

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

70.4% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CLP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and CLP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $3.43 billion 2.16 $946.00 million N/A N/A CLP $10.80 billion 2.28 $1.09 billion N/A N/A

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -2.56% -0.84% -0.25% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and CLP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00 CLP 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than CLP.

Summary

CLP beats Brookfield Renewable on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CLP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has approximately 16,486 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

