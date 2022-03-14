Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,424,000 after purchasing an additional 173,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,087,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

