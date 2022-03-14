Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $133.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.57. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.36 and a 52-week high of $167.91.

