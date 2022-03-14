Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,466 shares of company stock worth $8,669,349. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE IRM opened at $50.53 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

